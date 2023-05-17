Dust storm spikes pollution levels in NCR, conditions to prevail for next two days

The air quality index (AQI) of Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida saw a sudden spike to enter the higher ranges of “poor” to “very poor” categories on Tuesday, owing to dust storm and dust raising winds sweeping through the National Capital Region (NCR).

A view of dust shrouded area from as the strongwind swept across Delhi NCR affection the air quality in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

The officials of the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said the primary pollutant, particulate matter (PM)10, has seen a spike owing to a thin blanket of suspended dust particles hanging over these cities since Tuesday morning.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s 4pm bulletin, Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 296 (poor), Greater Noida 318 (very poor) and Noida 292 (poor) on Tuesday.

A day before, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida had recorded “moderate” AQI of 160, 171 and 186, respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the figures compiled by the UPPCB, from 4pm of May 15 to 6pm of May 16, the four monitoring stations in Ghaziabad recorded PM10 levels, which were three to four times higher than the standard limit of 100 micrograms/cubic metre.

UPPCB said the PM10 levels ranged from 384 to 407 at the four monitoring stations of Indirapuram, Sanjay Nagar, Loni and Vasundhara.

“There has been a sudden rise in AQI owing to high concentrations of PM10 pollutants in the air. This is because of dust storm activity and suspended dust particles in the air. We are analysing the situation and taking up possible measures,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UPPCB, Ghaziabad.

“The dust activity started yesterday (Monday); it is a natural phenomenon that is witnessed over entire Delhi-NCR every summer. It may recede with a rise in wind speed or some rain activity. At the local level, we are taking adequate pollution abatement measures regularly,” said Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, Noida.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said, “Dust storm/dust raising winds are very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during May 16-18.”

“Dust raising winds are prevailing over Delhi-NCR since 6am. The dust storm is due to intense heat -- temperatures are mostly over 40 degrees Celsius in NCR -- and dry soil conditions along with gusty winds prevailing since midnight (Monday/Tuesday),” said an officer from IMD.

Health experts said the dust particle suspension is a major trigger for asthma and bronchial issues.

“The dust condition can cause an acute attack in asthmatic patients and also adversely affect children and the elderly. It is advised to put on a mask while venturing out or remain indoors. The dust can also cause allergies,” said Dr Ashish Agarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad chapter).

