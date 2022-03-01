Armed men arrive in car to rob morning walkers in Ghaziabad

Three armed men robbed two morning walkers of their valuables in the Sector 11 market area in Vasundhara, barely 200 metres from the Indirapuram police station, on Tuesday morning, said police.

The two victims have been identified as Pankaj Kumar, a senior accounts officer at a private school in Noida and his friend Umesh Pandey, who is a chartered accountant. Both of them are residents of Vasundhara, said police.

Kumar said he was out on a morning walk with his friend when a Swift Dzire stopped by and three men came out of the car. “All the three men pulled out guns and made me take off my gold ring at gunpoint. Then they turned towards my friend and snatched his gold chain and asked him to take off his gold ring,” said Kumar.

“As the ring was stuck in his finger, one of the robbers asked his accomplice to cut the finger,” said Kumar adding that his friend somehow pulled out the ring.

“The robbers issued threats and asked us not to raise an alarm and fled in their car towards Vaishali. I noted the registration number of the car and gave it to police later. All the three men were wearing black coloured masks and jackets of the same colour,” said Kumar.

The victims said the entire incident took place in 1-2 minutes and that there was no police personnel nearby. After the robbers fled the spot, the victims called up the local police, following which a police team arrived at the spot.

Police registered an FIR against the unidentified suspects under section 392 (punishment for robbery) at Indirapuram police station based on the complaint of the victims.

“We have registered an FIR and a police team has been constituted to look for the suspects. Since the incident took place in a market area, we are also scanning CCTV footage to get more clues,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

