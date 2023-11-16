Artificial ponds, screening of cricket final, Noida plans grand Chhath festivities

Residents in Gautam Budh Nagar will kick off the four-day Chhath celebrations on Friday with cultural programmes and other festivities in Noida and Greater Noida. Celebrated after Diwali, mostly by people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, Chhath involves the offering of ‘arghya (water)’ by fasting women to the sun god while standing in knee-deep water.

Workers prepare a Chhath Puja ghat in Sector 31, Noida, on Thursday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

While the rituals are performed at home on the first two days of the festival, those on the last two days have to be performed while standing in a water body.

Abhishek Kumar from NEFOWA (Noida Extension Flat Owners’ Welfare Association) foundation and Purvanchal Pravasi Ektamanch, that holds Chhath celebrations in Greater Noida West, said events will be held at the artificial pond site near Ek Murti intersection.

“This year, apart from holding cultural activities such as folk dance and song performances, we have decided to hold a screening of the ICC Cricket World Cup finals at the artificial pond site so that after the puja, devotees can enjoy the match as well. At least 5,000-6,000 people from across Greater Noida West are expected to visit the site for Chhath Puja,” he said.

Events organised by Chhath Puja committees will witness performances by Bhojpuri artistes and celebrities as well.

Alok Vatsa, president of Pravasi Mahasangh, which has been holding Chhath celebrations in Noida for the past 17 years, said over 200,000 people are expected to visit the celebrations this year. The committee is organising cultural events at the artificial pond created at the Ramlila Ground in Noida Stadium, Sector 21.

“Not just Noida but people from nearby areas of Delhi and Ghaziabad are also expected to attend the celebrations there. The events will begin from 4pm on November 18 with a performance by renowned Kathak dancer Anu Sinha and other popular artistes from Bhojpuri film and music industry. The area member of Parliament, MLA and other dignitaries have also been invited to the festivities,” he said.

In Sector 75, arrangements have been made for devotees to carry out the rituals at an artificial pond near the central park. Organisers informed that a cultural programme will be organised on the evening of November 19.

“After the worship of the setting sun on November 19, a grand cultural programme will be organised at the central park in Sector 75. Performances by renowned artistes will be held in various folk languages, including Bhojpuri, Maithili, Angika and Magahi. Famous Bhojpuri singer Virendra Bharti, Poonam Pandey and bhajan singer Monica Verma are expected to perform at the event,” said Munna Kumar Sharma, from Shri Suryadev Puja Committee.

Some high-rise societies will be using their swimming pool to perform the rituals. Pushkar Chandna, a resident of Lotus Panache society in Sector 110, said, “The swimming pool of the society will be filled with knee-deep water for devotees to carry out the rituals. That way, they can celebrate the festival in clean water.”

On the other hand, some high-rise societies have made arrangements on their building terrace to carry out the rituals.

“We will set up a kids’ swimming pool on the terrace of the society for devotees. Over 200 people are expected to come from our society as well as from nearby societies as well,” said Rajneesh Nandan, a resident of Parsvanath Pretige society in Sector 93A.

