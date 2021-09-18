Arun Vihar residents oppose Noida authority’s vending zone plan in Sector 29

Residents of Arun Vihar in Noida Sector 37 have opposed the Noida authority’s plans to establish a vending zone in Sector 29. They said that the pavement is meant for pedestrians, and the proposed zone will pose serious health hazards, especially to senior citizens, and security issues to the people.

The residential area in Arun Vihar, opposite Sector 29, majorly houses retired armed forces personnel.

The Noida authority put up a board opposite Arun Vihar-Ward 11, from the road along Christ Church in Sector 29 to Ambedkar Nagar market in Sector 37, on Wednesday. The board says that the area on both sides of the road has been marked for Vendor Zone No-1 for 100 vendors.

This has riled up the residents of Arun Vihar, who said that the area is meant for the pedestrians, and if occupied by vendors, the residents will not get any space to walk there.

Colonel (retired) IP Singh, chairman of Arun Vihar residents’ welfare association (RWA), said that the residential area already has a “crowded” shopping area -- Brahmaputra Market -- in Sector 29, and inviting more street vendors there will only create nuisance for the residents.

“Under the new vending zone policy, the Noida authority is creating vending zones on both sides of the road from Christ Church in Sector 29 to Ambedkar Nagar market in Sector 37. There is a lot of resentment among the residents regarding this as the authority did not consult them about the move. Once the vending zones are allotted, it will become difficult for us, especially the senior citizens, to even reach our homes as the vendors may end up crowding near the entry gates of our localities. Moreover, there is a high risk of contracting infection amidst the Covid-19 pandemic,” Singh said.

The RWA has raised a complaint with authority regarding the matter, he said, adding, “If our complaints are not being heard, and vendors start putting up shops here, the residents of Arun Vihar will protest at the site,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Noida authority officials said that they will visit the area and talk to the residents on this. “We will visit the site to attend to the residents and hear out the issues. Our officials will try to solve the matter at the earliest,” said Rahul Sharma, Noida authority in-charge of Work Circle-2, where the vending zone has been put up.