As Covid curfew restrictions ease, land acquisition process resumes in Greater Noida
noida news

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 11:36 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: As the partial Corona curfew has been rolled back in the district, the Greater Noida Authority said it is going to resume the process for land acquisition for its projects.

The process to acquire land from farmers had been stalled on April 22, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. The authority was supposed to acquire 600 hectares of land through camps in villages, where all formalities related with acquisition were to be completed.

“As restrictions have been eased, we have resumed the camps to complete the process. The land is to be acquired to be sold to domestic and foreign firms to set up industrial units,” said Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer of the authority.

The authority has started with setting up a camp in Ladpura village.

“There will be a total of 12 camps in as many villages organised from June 7 to July 2. One camp has been organised in Ladpura village,” said Chand.

The remaining 11 villages include Powari, Sunpura, Bhola Rawal, Jon Samana, Kheri, Bhanauta, Imaliya, Vaidpura, Dhoom Manikpur, Muradpur and Dadupur.

The camps will be organised from 10:30am to 4:30pm.

Officials said farmers need to bring and sign a consent letter, land title documents such as Khasra-Khatauni, and a no-dues document. Once these are signed, the authority will process the applications and acquire the land. These camps will be organised in primary schools in all villages of Greater Noida.

