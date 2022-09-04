As Noida towers fell, pollution skyrocketed, plummeted after rains

Noida:

Pollution levels in Noida’s Sector 93A skyrocketed as the Supertech twin towers were pulled down on Sunday afternoon, but fell precipitously on Monday evening, after an hours-long spell of rain settled much of the demolition dust that coated everything in the vicinity, showed data from temporary air stations installed by state officials around the destroyed buildings.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) installed six air stations in the vicinity, with the closest one at the Parsvnath Prestige society in Sector 93A, just a few hundred metres away from the demolished buildings. The most distant three meters are stationed a kilometre away from the blast spot.

These stations measured average pollution levels at three eight-hour intervals: from 6am to 2pm, 2pm to 10pm and 10pm to 6am the next morning.

At Parsvnath Prestige levels of PM10 (a pollutant comprised primarily of dust) a day ahead of the demolition peaked at an eight-hour average of 81µg/m3 between 2pm and 10pm, the data showed.

The towers fell at 2.30pm on Sunday and PM10 levels in the corresponding period rose more than eight times, rocketing up to a hazardous 676µg/m3, before plummeting by two-thirds to 230µg/m3 by Monday morning.

Pollution levels dropped even further between 2pm and 10pm on Monday, helped by a largely continuous spell of showers that continued till late night, with the reading at Parsvnath Prestige dipping to 137µg/m3.

A maximum PM10 level of 100µg/m3 is considered safe, according to Indian standards.

These numbers are expected to fall further when Tuesday’s data is studied and released on Wednesday, UPPCB officials said.

It was a similar trend at the station in Sector 132 located a kilometre away (one of the three furthest stations). PM10 levels shot up from 88µg/m3 between 6am and 2pm on Sunday morning to an average of 417µg/m3 from 2pm-10pm. This nearly halved to 235µg/m3 by Monday morning, and dipped even further to 91µg/m3 that evening.

Officials said the spike in pollution levels was expected after the demolition, with the engineering team responsible for the explosions and the Noida authority warning residents of neighbouring areas to take precautions ahead of the blast to prevent health emergencies. Emerald Court and its neighbouring society ATS Greens Village were evacuated on Sunday morning to keep residents safe.

Pollution levels would have been higher than normal for days, had it not rained, officials said.

Praveen Kumar, regional officer, UPPCB, “Had it not rained on Monday and Tuesday, the poor air quality would have continued for days to come. However, after a long spell of showers, the dust has settled down and pollution levels have come down significantly. It has been a blessing in disguise for residents and officials alike”.

Noida authority officials cleaning up nearby residential areas also said the rain helped wash away a lot of the pollutants.

Residents of the society, busy in cleaning their terraces and balcony welcomed the showers.

“We were earlier worried that it would take days to clean up, and we may also have to wear masks at home to guard against the dust. However, the showers have helped settle any dust in the air and has also helped wash our terrace and balconies,” said Heena Soni, a resident of Emerald Court society.

Karishma Handa, a resident of ATS Greens Village added, “The showers have also resulted improved visibility around our sector and moreover with the twin towers gone, I can see till the end of the Noida-Greater Noida expressway right from my balcony. It is a very happy feeling indeed”.

