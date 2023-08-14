Home / Cities / Noida News / ACP attacked at Greater Noida West high-rise over parking spat; two arrested

ByAshni Dhaor, Greater Noida
Aug 14, 2023 10:38 PM IST

According to investigators, the ACP-ranked officer had a guest over who had parked his car in someone else’s parking lot in the society

An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank officer was attacked by residents of a high-rise society in Greater Noida West on Sunday night following a dispute over car parking, police officers aware of the matter said on Monday.

One of the suspects being taken into custody. (HT Photo)
According to the police, the incident occurred at 10.30pm at Flora Heritage society, which is under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station. According to investigators, the parking dispute occurred because the ACP-ranked officer had invited a guest over, who had parked his car in someone else’s spot in the society’s parking lot.

“When the ACP went down to drop his guest, the residents in who’s parking lot the guest had parked his car got into a heated argument with the officer, which quickly turned violent when two people attacked the officer with a helmet,” a senior officer said.

The police were informed about the incident, and a police post in-charge arrived on the scene.

“The post in-charge was assaulted by residents, primarily family members of the two who had attacked the ACP. A team from Bisrakh police station had to rush to the scene, and the two people who attacked the ACP were apprehended,” said the officer.

The ACP was rushed to a hospital by the police team, where he received treatment for an eye injury and stitches on the forehead.

“Based on the complaint by the police post in-charge, a first information report under sections 353 (assault on public servant), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon, and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code was filed against two named suspects and more than 25-30 unnamed people,” said Anil Rajpoot, station house officer of Bisrakh police station.

The two arrested suspects have been identified as Dayashankar, 44, and Hriday Shankar, 38, both society residents.

The two were brought before a court and sent to judicial custody on Monday while efforts are underway to identify the unidentified suspects, said the officer.

