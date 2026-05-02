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Authorities inspect Greater Noida jail in run-up to peak summer

During the inspections conducted late Wednesday, jail authorities informed the visiting team that no inmate was lodged beyond the legally prescribed sentence period.

Published on: May 02, 2026 05:00 am IST
By Maria Khan
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NOIDA

Authorities said the review covered aspects of prison management, including cleanliness in barracks, food quality and healthcare services. (HT archive)

The Luksar jail in Greater Noida is currently housing 2,501 inmates, including three infants living with their mothers, against a capacity of 3,850, officials of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) said, following a review of facilities for the summer season conducted earlier this week.

The secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Shivani Rawat, who conducted the review, said directions were issued to ensure health of the infants and elderly inmates during peak summer.

“The inspection also included a review of records maintained by paralegal volunteers working inside the jail. Officials were instructed to strengthen documentation and improve systems related to inmate assistance and legal support,” secretary Rawat said in a statement.

Officials clarified that infants are permitted to stay with their mothers for a specified age, subject to welfare safeguards. During the inspections conducted late Wednesday, jail authorities informed the visiting team that no inmate was lodged beyond the legally prescribed sentence period.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

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