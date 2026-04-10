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Authorities push stricter monitoring of road projects under air quality norms

The move aims to curb dust pollution, with agencies asked to follow standards set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Maria Khan
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GREATER NOIDA:Authorities across the National Capital Region have been directed to strengthen quality control and ensure continuous technical monitoring of road construction projects in line with air pollution norms, officials said on Thursday.

A technical committee has been formed following directions issued during meetings chaired by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on February 24 and the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on April 2. (HT Photo)

The move aims to curb dust pollution, with agencies asked to follow standards set by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

A technical committee has been formed following directions issued during meetings chaired by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change on February 24 and the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary on April 2.

A one-day technical training session was organised at the Greater Noida authority auditorium on Wednesday, where engineers and officials from various NCR agencies were trained to standardise practices and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

“Ensuring quality road construction and strict supervision is critical, especially in urban areas where road dust significantly impacts air quality. All agencies have been directed to adhere to prescribed standards,” said special secretary, public works department (PWD), Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Kohli, in a statement.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

quality control road construction greater noida air pollution
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