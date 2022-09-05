Authority ‘takes back’ land from developer for delaying project; 13 more under scanner

The Greater Noida authority on Monday said that it has cancelled the land allotment for a housing project, measuring 18,141 square metres, by Assotech Infrastructure for failing to complete and deliver the project even after 15 years.

The move came after homebuyers complained that the project has been delayed for more than a decade now, said officials of the Greater Noida authority, adding that similar action will be taken against developers for delaying housing projects or violating norms.

Developers of 13 other group housing projects are also under the authority’s radar, for delaying the delivery. Once the authority completes verifying the allotment of these projects, and when they were supposed to deliver the projects, it will initiate action against them.

“We have cancelled the allotment of Assotech Infrastructure as the realtor was found violating the laid down rules. We will take action against all the developers, industrial plot owners, and property holders found violating lease deed conditions, or building norms,” said Surendra Singh, chief executive officer of Greater Noida authority and commissioner of Meerut division. A “lease deed” is a contract between the lessor (property owner) and the lessee (tenant) for the use of a property on a lease rental basis.

In 2006, Assotech Infrastructure was allotted the 18,141sqm land in Sector Pi for the housing project. The realtor is yet to get the building map approved by the authority. According to the rules, a developer needs to get the building map approved, complete the project, and hand it over to all the homebuyers within six years of the proposal.

The Greater Noida authority will also deduct 25% of the total deposit money, and then give the remaining amount to the homebuyers as refund. It will again auction the project land under a fresh scheme, and a new developer will be able to use it for a new housing project.

