Awareness drive begins to reduce mishaps on Yamuna Expressway

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida), along with the traffic police, on Thursday started an awareness drive for commuters to reduce accidents on the Yamuna Expressway.

The awareness drive is part of the ongoing road safety month that started on January 19 and will end on February 17.

Arun Vir Singh, Yeida CEO, has directed the staff to remove all hoardings and take effective measures so that the road accidents can be reduced on the expressway. According to the officials, the expressway has witnessed at least 750 deaths since it opened in August 2012.

Yeida organized an event for road safety at Jewar toll plaza.

“We have decided to intensify the awareness campaign about safety of the motorists. The violation of traffic rules on road often leads to accidents affecting the lives of many. And if we follow the traffic rules, then we can help in reducing the road accidents,” said Singh.

Yeida has roped in some private agencies, which will send 18 lakh messages to make people aware about the precautions for road safety.

“These messages will be sent in a month’s time and the firms will send these messages under their social obligation. Pamphlets will be distributed to commuters at toll plazas to make people aware about road safety. Apart from this, we have directed the e-way operator to take all measures to avoid the accidents,” said Singh, who also directed the enforcement wing to conduct inspection along the expressway.

The data provided by Yeida shows that 45% of accidents are a result of drivers falling asleep at the wheel. Also, speeding and violation of traffic rules account for 19% and 11% accidents, respectively, on the expressway, the data shows. The stationary vehicles on the expressway have also been found as a major cause of accidents.

Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh also participated in the month-long drive. “Drinking and driving is also one of the major causes of accident on Yamuna Expressway. We should take pledge to avoid breaking the rules on roads,” said the MLA.