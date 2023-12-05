Bar licences mandatory for farmhouse parties, says GB Nagar excise dept

Ahead of Christmas and New Year festivities, the Noida excise department on Sunday held a meeting with the farmhouse owners on Yamuna floodplains and informed them that the “occasional bar licence” is mandatory for all large gatherings, including parties on New Year’s Eve, Christmas or any other occasion, excise officials in the know of the matter said, adding that violations can attract charges against organisers as well as owners of the premises where the party is held.

Last month, the Noida excise department had conducted a search at a party in a farmhouse in Noida’s Sector 135 and arrested four persons for illegally serving liquor, which was made for sale only in Haryana, said officials, adding that the organisers had not procured the “occasional bar licence” either.

Subodh Kumar, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, said the government has made it mandatory for all hotels, restaurants, clubs, marriage halls, farmhouses, etc. to seek the ”occasional” licence to serve liquor at parties.

“With New Year approaching, people usually organise parties and serve/consume liquor to guests. According to the Excise Act, they need to get a temporary licence to serve liquor. They can visit the excise department’s web portal, and fill the form, and submit a fee of ₹11,000 for obtaining the licence. Violation of norms will lead to action under the Uttar Pradesh Excise Act,” he said.

There are nearly 3,000 farmhouses on the Yamuna floodplains and some of them organise parties on New Year’s Eve and January 1, said officials. Permanent police pickets will also be established in the area to prevent Haryana liquor from being smuggled into the farmhouses, Kumar added.

“The area where the farmhouses are located in Sector 135, is near the Uttar Pradesh-Haryana border. It has often been seen that organisers of parties in Noida farmhouses bring alcohol from Haryana to save on cost. In order to check this, permanent police pickets have been put up at the border points,” said the officer.

Manoj Singh, secretary of Farmhouse Owners Association, said all farmhouse owners have been told about the excise laws.

“We have informed all our members to follow the rules and ensure that they get licences before serving liquor for a large gathering. That way, further inconvenience can be avoided,” he said.

