Greater Noida: The third edition of Bharat Shiksha Expo 2026 was inaugurated at the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday, officials said.

The first day’s theme was “Transforming the outcomes of National Education Policy (NEP)” and on Friday event will convene (CHECK) a “Vishwaguru Conference”. (HT Photo)

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Being organised by India Exposition Mart Limited with support from Greater Noida authority, the three-day event aims to bring together educational institutions, policymakers, academicians, industry experts, edu-tech innovators and students on a common platform, focusing on the future of education in India.

The first day’s theme was “Transforming the outcomes of National Education Policy (NEP)” and on Friday event will convene (CHECK) a “Vishwaguru Conference”.

According to organisers, a large number of students from Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Delhi visited the expo on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Dr Sandeep Singh Kaura, advisor at the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), stressed on the importance of skill-based education in shaping India’s future. “While a degree acts like a passport, skills serve as the visa that enables real career growth and access to global opportunities,” he said, adding that India should aim to become the skill capital of the world.

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{{^usCountry}} In a message shared during the event, Dr Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Ltd., highlighted the importance of industry-academia collaboration. “In today’s rapidly evolving world, education cannot function in isolation; it must remain closely connected with the needs of industry, technology and society,” he said. “Education today is no longer about earning a degree alone. It is about building competence, confidence and character.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a message shared during the event, Dr Rakesh Kumar, chairman of India Exposition Mart Ltd., highlighted the importance of industry-academia collaboration. “In today’s rapidly evolving world, education cannot function in isolation; it must remain closely connected with the needs of industry, technology and society,” he said. “Education today is no longer about earning a degree alone. It is about building competence, confidence and character.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The expo will last till May 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expo will last till May 16. {{/usCountry}}

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