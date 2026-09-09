Biogas plant to process horticulture waste to come up at Sec 80

Noida authority is set to establish a waste-to-compressed-biogas plant in Sector 80 in order to address the growing horticulture waste in the city, officials announced on Tuesday.

The aim is to promote scientific waste management and eco-friendly energy production in the city, officials added.

The aim is to promote scientific waste management and eco-friendly energy production in the city, officials added.

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Noida currently generates approximately 100–120 tonnes of horticulture waste every day, which is transported to dumping grounds in sectors 32 and 105. However, these sites are already operating beyond capacity, creating challenges in collection, disposal and decomposition of horticulture waste, officials explained.

Deputy director of Noida Authority, Anand Mohan Singh, said, “Noida has identified a 12-acre land parcel in Sector 80 for setting up the proposed waste processing facility. The authority has issued an expression of interest to hire an agency. The selected agency will be responsible for designing, financing, developing, operating the facility during the contract period,” he said. The initial contract period will be 12 years, with a possible extension of up to three years.

The project will involve receiving horticulture waste collected from across Noida, segregating and processing it, and converting it into compressed biogas. The agency will also be responsible for handling residual material, extracting and transporting legacy horticulture waste from existing dumping locations, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The existing dumping site in Sector 32 has also repeatedly turned into a major fire and pollution hazard for locals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The existing dumping site in Sector 32 has also repeatedly turned into a major fire and pollution hazard for locals. {{/usCountry}}

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In March 2024, a massive fire at the site continued for nearly five days, requiring around 150 firefighters, 15 water tenders and more than four million litres of water to bring it under control. In March last year, a major blaze at the same site continued for several days.

Further, the agency may source horticulture waste from other sources to improve the sustainability of the project. The selected agency will have to make the project operational within 18 months after the appointed date.