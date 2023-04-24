BJP nominees win all Rabupura nagar panchayat seats unopposed

Ahead of local body polls in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates emerged winners in Rabupura nagar panchayat as they were the only ones left in the fray at the conclusion of nomination filing on Tuesday.

BJP candidates celebrates their win on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to Abhay Singh, Jewar subdivisional magistrate, there were no candidates from other parties or even independents contesting for the nagar panchayat seats.

“Rabupura Nagar panchayat has a chairman post and 12 posts of ward councillors. The nominations ended on Tuesday at 3pm and apart from BJP candidates, no other party fielded candidates for these seats,” said Singh.

For the post of chairperson, BJP nominated Shashank Singh , a resident of Rabupura and son of Virendra Pratap Singh, who is the incumbent chairperson of the nagar panchayat and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh’s older brother.

Thirty-one-year-old Shashank Singh said he has been involved in the political activities of his family from a young age.

“I was actively involved in the campaigns for my uncle Dhirendra Singh during the 2017 and 2022 assembly elections and have always dreamt of working for public welfare. I am thankful to the people of Rabupura town for instilling their confidence in me ,” said Singh, who is an MBA graduate from Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida.

Responding to his nephew’s win, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said getting elected unopposed sets an example of harmony among people of Rabupura town.

“I am grateful to the people of my town, Rabupura, who have written a new history for Rabupura nagar panchayat by honouring my family today. This has set an example of harmony for the entire state,” he said.

The seat of chairperson, Rabupura nagar panchayat, has been a stronghold of Singh’s family for over past four decades. Before Virendra Pratap Singh, who won the seat in 2017, Dhirendra Singh’s wife Usha Singh was the Chairperson and had won the seat twice. Dhirendra Singh has also served as the chairperson of the nagar panchayat and so has his father Heeri Singh.

