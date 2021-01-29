BKU-Lokshakti extends support to Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur
Bhartiya Kisan Union-Lok Shakti, which had ended its protest at Dalit Prerna Sthal on Thursday, extended its support to Rakesh Tikait on Friday and urged its union members to join protests at Ghazipur.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union-Lok Shakti chief Shyoraj Singhsaid that some political leaders and MLAs had infiltrated the protests at Ghazipur border and allegedly threatened farmers on Thursday night. Hence, he added, it was time to support Tikait.
Singh on Friday issued a video message and asked all Bhartiya Kisan Union-Lok Shakti members to reach the Ghazipur protest site to support Tikait. “People in western UP should reach Muzaffarnagar protest site. We have decided to support the Ghazipur protest because supporters of an MLA have reached the site and threatened the protesting farmers. The entire incident has deeply hurt Rakesh Tikait, who broke down into tears. The BKU-Lok Shakti will not tolerate such oppressive move,” he said.
Singh said that he has sent around 200 supporters to camp at the Ghazipur border in support of Tikait. He said that the district administration and police should negotiate with the farmers and take suitable action and the MLA and his supporters’ involvement was unwanted.
It is also expected that some farmers will march from Muzaffarnagar to Ghazipur border to extend support to Tikait. The police teams have been deployed at the Jewar toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway and at Luharli toll plaza in Dadri. Umesh Bahadur, SHO Jewar police station, said that the police have received directions from senior officials to be alert. “We have not been directed to stop farmers,” he said.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lokshakti) members on Thursday had called off their protest at Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal Sector 95 after a police team visited them on Wednesday night and informed them that they did not have permission to continue the protests. The farmer leaders too said that since the protest has lost direction after the Republic Day Delhi violence, they decided to end their protest. They had been camping at the Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal since December 4 last year.
Rajesh S, DCP Noida Zone, said that the two protests of BKU-Lok Shakti and BKU-Bhanu peacefully ended in Noida. “There are no farmers protesting in Noida,” he said. Meanwhile, police teams are still deployed outside the Dalit Prerna Sthal and at Chilla border to ensure the protesters do not gather again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politicians flock to UP Gate protest site after emotional appeal by Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida, Greater Noida Ghaziabad only cities across country with ‘severe’ AQI on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BKU-Lokshakti extends support to Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supporters flock to UP Gate at night as Tikait’s emotional appeal goes viral
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt expands Noida’s horizons; city to get land from 80 more villages, border Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt gives green signal for land acquisition for second phase of Jewar airport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One killed, three injured as private bus, cab collide in Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scepticism, faulty data hinders vaccination drive in Gautam Budh Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality 'very poor' in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Silver, gold ornaments stolen from Greater Noida shop; case filed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested for ‘objectionable’ post on PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discom’s one-time settlement scheme fails to attract defaulters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida may experience cold wave till Jan 31: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Heliport project to be ready by Sept 2022
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida authority expedites work on Sector 96 underpass
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox