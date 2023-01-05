Bodies of two men missing since December 31 found in Sahibabad

Two 25-year-old men who were missing since December 31 were found dead in jungle areas under the jurisdiction of Tila Morh police station on Wednesday evening. The family of one of the deceased men alleged that they were murdered after protesting against factories illegally operating and polluting in the area.

The deceased men, Durgesh Kasana and Gaurav Kasana, were friends and resided in Ristal. Their bodies were recovered a kilometre away from their home in jungle areas in Mahmoodpur and Choriri, 800 metres apart, said police officers.

Both bodies were in advanced states of decomposition and were mutilated by animals.

“A woman who lives nearby discovered one of the bodies on Wednesday and alerted her neighbours. The other body was found later. The deceased men worked in the private sector. We were trying to trace them for two days and informed police at Tila Morh police station on Tuesday,” said Satpal Singh, a resident of Ristal.

The police said they are in process of registering a First Information Report for murder on the complaint given by the family of the deceased men.

“The nature of the injuries prima facie cannot be ascertained as the bodies are decomposing and some animals mutilated them. This will be clear after the autopsy. Their families told us that both of them had been missing since they went to drop off a friend, who was going to board a bus from Sahibabad,” said Poonam Mishra, assistant commissioner of police (Sahibabad).

Yug Kasana, cousin of Durgesh, said, “It seems that Durgesh and Gaurav’s faces were burnt with an acid-like substance and it was difficult to identify them. We suspect the involvement of people who are operating factories illegally near Ristal.”