Botanical Garden revamp plan sent to Centre for approval

Noida: The Botanical Garden is set to get an international upgrade over the next four years with an extensive proposal for revamping and rejuvenating the 164-acre premises. After receiving an official nod from the Noida authority last year, officials have now sent the ₹490crore proposal for its revamp to the Union ministry of finance, sources said on Friday.

Noida, India- February 24, 2023: A inside view of Botanic Garden of Indian Republic at sector 38, in Noida, India, on Friday, February 24, 2023. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) To go with Snehil’s story

The Botanical Garden in Noida’s Sector 38 is administratively under the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change.

“The detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared and we want to develop the Botanical Garden into a world-class conservation site. While the proposal has been ready for quite some time, it took a backseat due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now that the layout has been approved by the Noida authority, we are hoping to get the budget approval soon,” said Sandeep Chauhan, scientist in-charge at the Botanical Garden.

Chauhan added that with the available budget, officials have already started working on the conservation of several species and developing some areas over the last couple of years.

“We have already planted trees along the periphery of the entire premises to develop 60 acres of dense woodland. There are over 7,700 trees from 405 endemic species here, along with 202 medicinal plant species,” said Chauhan.

The DPR includes an extensive plan to develop various zones in the Botanical Garden over the next four years with emphasis on three forest types — tropical, sub-tropical and moist. Apart from having three large lakes, the area will also have a trellis garden, discovery garden, bonsai section, curious plant section, garden of senses, aquatic garden and different areas for cacti, succulents, palms and wild edible fruits and vegetables.

Officials said the construction of an administrative building and interpretation centre, being built at a cost of ₹60 crore, is already about to start. The main focus of the revamp plan will be on research and conservation, they added.

“When the area was taken up in 2002, it was barren with very poor soil status and climatic conditions. But in the last 20 years, due to our consistent efforts, the area has been made fertile and the soil condition has improved considerably. Once the budget gets approved, we plan to upgrade the Botanical Garden and match international standards,” Chauhan added.

