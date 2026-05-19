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Brother, sister die after dumper hits their motorbike

Police investigation found the man had come to pick her sister from her in-laws’ home in Greater Noida

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:44 am IST
By Arun Singh
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Greater Noida An 18-year-old man and his 26-year-old sister died while her infant daughter was critically injured after a dumper allegedly hit their motorcycle on the Dadri road in Greater Noida, Ecotech-3 late Sunday evening, police said on Monday, adding that the driver has been arrested.

Police said locals informed them about the incident on emergency helpline number 112, and a team from Ecotech-3 police station visited the spot and admitted the child to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical. (Representational image)

Police identified the deceased by their single names as Kunal, 18, a resident of Faridabad, and his sister Komal, 26, who was married in Badhpura village near Dadri, Greater Noida.

“On Sunday around 6.30 pm Kunal, and Komal along with her one-month-old daughter were riding a motorcycle on the Dadri road when a dumper hit their bike from behind,” said a police officer, part of the investigation, requesting anonymity.

“Both the siblings came under the wheels of the dumper and succumbed to their injuries on the spot. However, the infant, who was on her mother’s lap, suffered a leg fracture,” the officer added.

Police said locals informed them about the incident on emergency helpline number 112, and a team from Ecotech-3 police station visited the spot and admitted the child to a nearby hospital, where her condition remains critical.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Singh

Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications.

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