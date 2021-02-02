Builder directed to refund 5.54 lakh to Greater Noida resident for delay in delivery of flat

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a builder to refund the deposited amount of ₹5.54 lakh to the buyer for delay in giving possession of a flat. The complainant had booked a flat in 2013 and till date he was not given its possession.

According to the consumer forum’s order, Lt Colonel Pushpdharan, a resident of Greater Noida, had invested in a residential project and booked a two-bedroom flat having an area of 1,050 square feet. On April 4, 2013, he had paid first instalment of ₹2.77 lakh through cheque for the flat for which he got a receipt on April 26. The complainant paid second instalment of ₹2.77 lakh on July 11, 2013 and got receipt on August 6,2013. An allotment letter cum buyers agreement was executed on January 6, 2014, and as per agreement, the builder was to give possession in 30 months, with a delay of six months.

As the developer could not give possession of the flat and neither refunded the amount, Pushpdharan had lodged a complaint with the district consumer forum on May 30, 2019. He stated he had invested in the flat for marriage of his daughter. The district consumer court had given notices and sent reminders to the builder, but the builder neither submitted a written reply nor sent his representative to appear .

“The district consumer commission headed by president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Daya Shankar Pandey has decided the complaint ex-parte and directed the builder to refund the deposited amount of ₹5.54 lakh, along with 9% interest. Besides, the builder has been directed to pay ₹10,000 towards compensation and ₹1,000 towards litigation expenses to the complainant,” Aditya Bhati, representative of district consumer commission advocates’ welfare association, said on Tuesday.