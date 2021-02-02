IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / Builder directed to refund 5.54 lakh to Greater Noida resident for delay in delivery of flat
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Builder directed to refund 5.54 lakh to Greater Noida resident for delay in delivery of flat

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a builder to refund the deposited amount of 5
READ FULL STORY
By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:42 PM IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a builder to refund the deposited amount of 5.54 lakh to the buyer for delay in giving possession of a flat. The complainant had booked a flat in 2013 and till date he was not given its possession.

According to the consumer forum’s order, Lt Colonel Pushpdharan, a resident of Greater Noida, had invested in a residential project and booked a two-bedroom flat having an area of 1,050 square feet. On April 4, 2013, he had paid first instalment of 2.77 lakh through cheque for the flat for which he got a receipt on April 26. The complainant paid second instalment of 2.77 lakh on July 11, 2013 and got receipt on August 6,2013. An allotment letter cum buyers agreement was executed on January 6, 2014, and as per agreement, the builder was to give possession in 30 months, with a delay of six months.

As the developer could not give possession of the flat and neither refunded the amount, Pushpdharan had lodged a complaint with the district consumer forum on May 30, 2019. He stated he had invested in the flat for marriage of his daughter. The district consumer court had given notices and sent reminders to the builder, but the builder neither submitted a written reply nor sent his representative to appear .

“The district consumer commission headed by president Anil Kumar Pundir and member Daya Shankar Pandey has decided the complaint ex-parte and directed the builder to refund the deposited amount of 5.54 lakh, along with 9% interest. Besides, the builder has been directed to pay 10,000 towards compensation and 1,000 towards litigation expenses to the complainant,” Aditya Bhati, representative of district consumer commission advocates’ welfare association, said on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Will ensure Dhanauri and Jewar conservation, says state environment minister

By Kushagra Dixit
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: With the Gautam Budh Nagar district’s wetlands in shambles, Uttar Pradesh minister of forest and environment Dara Singh Chauhan on Tuesday said that he will ensure the speedy and proper conservation of key habitats -- Dhanauri and Jewar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Builder directed to refund 5.54 lakh to Greater Noida resident for delay in delivery of flat

By Kapil Datta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:42 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a builder to refund the deposited amount of 5
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

UP Gate: Tikait’s grief changed equation on the ground

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 PM IST
In the three months since the protest against the Centre’s farm laws began at UP Gate, there has been a marked transformation in the participation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut extends support to farmers at UP Gate

By Peeyush Khandelwal, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut on Tuesday was the latest politician to criticise the heavy barricading at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border at UP Gate to prevent entry of large numbers of farmers protesting the Centre’s farm laws into the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Inmate serving life sentence found dead in Luksar jail

By Tanmayee Tyagi, Greater Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:13 PM IST
A 44-year-old man serving a life sentence for murder in Luskar jail was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Four held for molesting woman who objected to loud music

By Tanmayee Tyagi, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:11 PM IST
Four men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman who had asked them to stop playing loud music in their Greater Noida West high rise apartment
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man held for cloning ATM cards in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Noida: A 24-year-old man was arrested during a routine check in Noida sector 62 on Monday night after police discovered 36 cloned ATM cards from him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

NCLT appointee misusing funds, allege Lotus Panache buyers

By Vinod Rajput, Noida
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:06 PM IST
People who bought flats in Noida sector 110’s Lotus Panache housing project have accused the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) appointed resolution professional of misusing their money and giving preferential treatment to certain homebuyers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commuters crossing a foot over bridge amid dense fog on a cold winter day, at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on December 24. North-western India, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, mostly recorded “very poor” to “severe” air quality on December 25 amid a drop in wind speed that has slowed down the dispersal of pollutants. (PTI)
Commuters crossing a foot over bridge amid dense fog on a cold winter day, at IFFCO Chowk in Gurugram on December 24. North-western India, including Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad, mostly recorded “very poor” to “severe” air quality on December 25 amid a drop in wind speed that has slowed down the dispersal of pollutants. (PTI)
noida news

Air quality turns 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 remained prominent in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Over 500 trees felled, stolen from Gram Sabha land in Greater Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:26 PM IST
Greater Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar forest department, with the help of police, has launched an investigation after receiving complaints that more than 500 well grown trees were felled and smuggled from the Gram Sabha land in Uncha Ameerpur village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Tikait’s call for water draws people to UP Gate protest site

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:25 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s emotional appeal last week has been doing wonders for the farmers’ agitation at the UP Gate protest site as the gathering swelled further on Sunday, with several people bringing food and water for him
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida authority clears sector 123 plot of 100 tonnes garbage

By Kushagra Dixit, Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Noida Authority has removed over 100 tonne waste illegally dumped in a 25-acre plot near sector 123
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Release those arrested after Republic Day violence in Delhi: Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) at the UP Gate protest site said Sunday that the government should consider the release of the 84 persons arrested in connection with incidents of violence that unfolded on Republic Day in Delhi, and that this will pave the way for a “good environment” for talks with the government
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man killed, friend injured as car overturns in Noida

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Noida: A 24-year-old man died while his friend was injured when their car lost balance, hit a divider and overturned in Noida’s Sector 52 on Saturday around 8:30 pm
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Three persons arrested for posting derogatory comments on social media

By HT Correspondent, Greater Noida
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Greater Noida: Surajpur police on Sunday arrested three from the Dalit community for allegedly abusing upper caste people on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP