Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / ‘Bulldozer action’ against politician after supporters mob Noida society| Video

‘Bulldozer action’ against politician after supporters mob Noida society| Video

noida news
Published on Aug 08, 2022 09:44 AM IST
Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi has been accused of abusing a woman. 
Noida: Bulldozers were seen in Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 on Monday morning, ((ANI) )
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Hours after a Noida politician’s supporters created a major ruckus in the Grand Omaxe Society in Noida's Sector 93, bulldozers were seen at the apartment complex - where he resides - on Monday morning. Shrikant Tyagi is missing after he was seen abusing a woman in a video.

While Tyagi said he was a BJP leader, his claims stand dismissed and the party’s MP, Mahesh Sharma, on Sunday was seen publicly expressing his displeasure after Tyagi’s supporters were accused of mobbing the society, asking for the address of the woman who also stays in the same apartment complex.

RELATED STORIES

On Monday morning, bulldozers were seen razing illegal structures. This is yet another incident when such an action has been taken in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath has - in the past - warned of ‘bulldozer action’ against those who break law and order.

“The chief minister has taken note of the whole case, we will not let the accused walk free. Strict action will be taken against those who break the law,” UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
noida uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP