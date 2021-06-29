Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
noida news

Bull’s decapitated body found in Noida’s Sector 45

By Ashni Dhaor
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

A black bull’s decapitated carcass was found at a garbage dump in Sector 45, Noida, on Tuesday morning. A local from the area spotted it during his morning walk who then informed about it to the Gau Nandi Sewa Hospital volunteer.

Kapil Anand, a volunteer at the Sector 62 hospital, who arrived with an ambulance, said, “By the time I reached the spot, a large crowd had gathered there and local police officials were also there. The bull’s head had been chopped off and was lying across the garbage dump. A blunt object similar to a large knife was also found on the spot.”

“We took the carcass to the hospital where post-mortem was done by the chief veterinary officer before we conducted the animal’s last rites,” added Anand.

Chief veterinary officer Virendra Kumar Srivastava said, “It seems that the incident happened at night. The post-mortem report will be submitted to the police for investigation.”

Additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh said, “We had to disperse the crowd. An FIR has been lodged under 3/8 Cow Slaughtering Act and Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code.”

“The incident occurred near Amrapali Sapphire apartments in Sector 45. It seems that it was done to disturb law and order situation in the city,” he said.

