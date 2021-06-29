Cops bust prostitution racket in Noida, 28 people arrested

The Noida police on Tuesday said as many as 28 people, including 12 women, have been arrested from the city for alleged prostitution and illegal flesh trade. The raid was conducted after the cops received a tip-off about a prostitution racket operating from a residence in Sector-51, said additional deputy commissioner of police Ranvijay Singh said on Tuesday.

"Based on the input, the house, in Sector 49 police station area, was raided late last night, leading to the arrest of 16 men and 12 women from the site," Singh said, adding, "Some incriminating material has also been seized from the spot."

The raid teams included an assistant commissioner of police, the local police station in-charge, officials from the Mahila Thana, and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, he said. An FIR is being lodged in the case and further legal proceedings would be initiated soon, Singh added.