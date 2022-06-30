Cabinet nod paves way for MRO hub near Noida airport

A day after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet gave its approval to the policy of maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) of aircraft, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Wednesday said the process of setting up an MRO facility at the Noida international airport in Jewar will now be expedited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first MRO facility in the state will be set up on 40 acres as part of the works to be undertaken in phase one of the airport project at Jewar, said officials. The Yamuna International Private Limited--the special purpose vehicle formed for the development of the airport-- will develop the facility, where the maintenance, repair and overhauling of aircraft will take place.

In the absence of a policy for MROs in the state, the process of finalizing the company that will develop the facility was getting delayed, said officials.

“With the state cabinet approving the policy, the company will soon be finalized. It will be the first MRO hub in the state and will cater to both domestic and international markets,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of Yeida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, at least ten companies have evinced interest in setting up the MRO facility but lack of a policy stood in the way of negotiations.

“The MRO facility will become functional by September 29, 2024, around the same time when the Noida airport will begin operations,” said Singh.

There will be two MRO hubs at Jewar along the Yamuna Expressway. The second MRO will be developed in phase 2 of the airport project and the Yeida is acquiring 1,365 hectares of land for the same, said officials.

On Tuesday, the state cabinet in Lucknow approved a policy for the development of maintenance, repair and overhauling (MRO) facilities for aircraft in Uttar Pradesh. Currently, in the absence of MRO facilities in India, aircraft are sent to places such as Singapore and Dubai, where repairs are costly and time-consuming, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, some MRO works are carried out in Hyderabad and Bangalore. The state has the potential of setting up MRO facilities and there are indications that 1,000 new aircraft will be added in India’s fleet by 2026.

The development of the MRO facilities in the state will create a large number of jobs and facilitate revenue generation. This would also lead provide an impetus to the micro, small and medium enterprises and save foreign exchange, said Yeida officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON