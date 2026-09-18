Cable damage causes hours-long power outage in Noida sec 31, 36

Noida: Residents of Noida’s sectors 31 and 36 had a difficult time coping up without electricity for several hours from late Wednesday night till early Thursday, locals alleged.

Residents said that a water pump station located in Sector 31’s Nithari village that supplies water to Sector 36 was also got affected. (HT Archive)

Residents said that a water pump station located in Sector 31’s Nithari village that supplies water to Sector 36 was also got affected.

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UPPCL officials, however, said a cable developed a fault and completely burnt out, disrupting the power supply. However, the power supply in both the sectors was restored at around 7am and particularly in Nithari village at around 9.30 am.

Residents in Sector 36, however, alleged that the power supply, which went at 2am finally resumed at around 8.30am. “I visited the substation to enquire about the issue. While the equipment appeared to be new, the cables were old. Perhaps, the wiring requires to be replaced,” said Ashoo, Sharma, vice-president of the Sector 36 RWA.

Residents also alleged that power outages were a recurring issue in Sector 36 and the problem had been highlighted to MLA Pankaj Singh during his visit on July 8.

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{{^usCountry}} “The MLA had promised to address the issue, saying funds had been allocated. But still things remained unchanged. It is good to see funds being invested in newer projects but how come there is no money for proper maintenance?” said Anita, president of the Sector 36 RWA. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The MLA had promised to address the issue, saying funds had been allocated. But still things remained unchanged. It is good to see funds being invested in newer projects but how come there is no money for proper maintenance?” said Anita, president of the Sector 36 RWA. {{/usCountry}}

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“The outage also affected the water pump station, resulting in no water supply in the morning. Water supply was restored at around 9am,” she added.

HT’s attempt to contact MLA did not elicit any response.

In Sector 31, residents alleged that there was no electricity from 2am onwards and it was finally restored at around 6am.

UPPCL officials, meanwhile, clarified that the cables are around 10-15 years old but mostly have a lifespan of 25-30 years. “Power supply to Sector 36, Sector 31, and Nithari village was affected for around four hours. The substation has a breaker connected to 11kV lines supplying electricity to different areas. The cable connected to the breaker developed a fault and completely burnt out, disrupting the power supply,” said Mohit Dixit, executive engineer, UPPCL.

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He said that power supply to Nithari village was restored at around 9.30am.