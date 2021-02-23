Call centre staff assaulted by goons, one injured

Noida: Three persons were booked for allegedly assaulting a man at a call centre in Noida’s Sector 2 on Monday night, following an argument. The victim, identified by his first name as Abhishek, suffered head injuries.

We received a phone call around 9 pm and were informed that some goons entered a call centre in Sector 2 Block B, said police.

“Seven staff members, including two women, were present in the office at that time. It seems the men had come to gather information about a woman employee. When the other woman in the office stopped them, they started arguing and misbehaving with her. The other employees, too, objected to this,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station.

“As the matter escalated, the trio allegedly assaulted the staff members, and Abhishek was injured. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital,” he added.

The 26-year-old man is undergoing treatment.

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the building. A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station against the three suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide).

“One of the women has identified the three men, and we have traced them to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. We will arrest them soon,” the SHO said.