Car on wrong lane on Noida-G Noida Expressway hits biker, video goes viral

A biker was injured after his vehicle was hit by a speeding car that was moving in the wrong lane of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near the Knowledge Park Metro station on Saturday, police officials aware of the matter said on Sunday. The incident was recorded on the dash camera of a car, which went viral on social media platforms.

The car driver fled the spot, leaving the injured biker bleeding on the spot, and is yet to be arrested, they added.

The incident was recorded on the dash camera of a car, which went viral on social media platforms. Taking cognizance of the video, the Knowledge Park police identified the car and registered a case against the driver.

In the video, the biker is purportedly seen to negotiate a turn to avoid the accident, but as both the vehicles were moving at a high speed, the car hit the two-wheeler from the left.

A police official, who did not want to be named, said that there are two places on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway where automatic number plate readers (ANPR) and surveillance cameras are installed on both sides of the road. However, the car was not captured on surveillance cameras, he said, adding that majority of speed violations are reported on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Knowledge Park, station house officer (SHO), Vipin Kumar said, “The biker has been identified as Laxmi Prasad Joshi, 21, a native of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh. He stays at a rented accommodation in Bisrakh and works at a private company. The accident took place when Joshi was heading towards Greater Noida.”

The SHO said, “On Joshi’s complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the car driver.”

The car had a registration number of Lucknow, which the victim managed to note down. The car was heading towards Delhi from Pari Chowk, he added.

Noida Traffic police on Sunday also issued an e-challan of ₹19,500 for dangerous driving, disobedience of any direction lawfully given by the authority and violations of traffic rules.

To curb wrong-lane driving and speeding, Noida traffic police started a road safety drive from January 4 to 18. In the first three days of the drive, the traffic police issued 1,042 e-challans for wrong-lane driving.