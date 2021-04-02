Home / Cities / Noida News / Chilla route between Noida-Delhi disrupted due to protest by farmers
noida news

Chilla route between Noida-Delhi disrupted due to protest by farmers

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm.
PTI | , Noida
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 09:30 PM IST
The protesters belonged to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and were holding a demonstration against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan earlier on Friday.

Traffic movement was disrupted between Noida and Delhi through a key route on Friday evening after a group of farmers started protesting on the road stretch, officials said.

The protesters belonged to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and were holding a demonstration against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan earlier on Friday.

"The Chilla route between Noida and Delhi has been affected due to the demonstration. Commuters can use the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway or the Kalindi Kunj route for travelling," a Noida Traffic Police official told PTI.

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP