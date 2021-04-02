Chilla route between Noida-Delhi disrupted due to protest by farmers

Traffic movement was disrupted between Noida and Delhi through a key route on Friday evening after a group of farmers started protesting on the road stretch, officials said.

The protesters belonged to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and were holding a demonstration against the attack on their leader Rakesh Tikait in Rajasthan earlier on Friday.

"The Chilla route between Noida and Delhi has been affected due to the demonstration. Commuters can use the DND (Delhi-Noida Direct) flyway or the Kalindi Kunj route for travelling," a Noida Traffic Police official told PTI.

Due to the sudden closure of the route, several vehicles piled up on the busy road stretch at the Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border around 8 pm.