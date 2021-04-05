Home / Cities / Noida News / Citizens’ committee to keep an eye on Jalpura animal shelter
GREATER NOIDA: A supervision committee, comprising five citizens, formed by the Greater Noida authority has suggested that facilities at the animal shelter in Jalpura should be upgraded
The authority, on March 29, had formed two committees, one of which comprised officials, to probe into allegations of negligence that allegedly led to the death of 20 bovines at the shelter. The other committee, comprising local citizens, to keep an eye on this facility, said officials.

“We have suggested that fodder quantity, drinking water, shed and other services should be increased as existing facilities are not adequate,” said Harinder Bhati, one of the members of the supervision committee that visited the shelter Monday. There are around 1,600 bovines at this facility as of now and the authority provides 30 daily for per bovine for arrangement of fodder, said officials.

“The amount of 30 per bovine is not adequate. Therefore, we have requested that the amount be increased to 85 daily and the authority is working this,” said Bhati.

The Greater Noida authority chief executive officer (CEO) Narendra Bhooshan said he had ordered for filing of an FIR, after alleged negligence came forward in the probe in running the shelter.

“We got filed an FIR against those responsible for negligence and a chargesheet is being prepared. The committee of citizens can visit the shelter as and when they wish, to check if the shelter is being properly managed. We will provide adequate facilities at the shelter,” said Bhooshan.

The Ecotech 3 police on March 28 arrested four persons, including two officials of the authority, in connection with the deaths of cattle at Kanha Gaushala in Jalpura. The issue had come to the fore on March 25 after a video purportedly showing starving or dead cattle went viral on social media, after which several animal rights activists had rushed to the shelter with fodder and medical supplies. Activists alleged that the officials arranged food and medicines only after “being exposed”.

Activists who had visited the shelter, which is run by the authority, had alleged that starvation and absence of proper medical facilities were the main reasons behind the animal deaths. They had also alleged that at least 20 bovines died between March 24 and 25, and that dozens had died earlier and their bodies were disposed of. However, authority officials had claimed that only six bovines had died due to injuries, or due to polythene consumption.

The authority also named a vet and an engineer, and the in-charge of the shelter and a compounder, of the authority in the case filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 201, 409, 429, 34 and 120B, and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The arrested persons were identified as Sheetal Prakash Tiwari, supervisor, Satendra Kumar, compounder, Dr Prem Chand, vet, and Ramesh Chandra, engineer. However, all were released on bail the same day.

