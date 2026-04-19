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Class 8 student killed, two injured as truck hits kids near Greater Noida school

A 13-year-old student was killed and two injured after being hit by a truck while returning from a match near their school in Greater Noida.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:44 am IST
By Asmita Seth
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Greater Noida: A 13-year-old Class 8 student was killed and two others were injured after a truck hit them near their campus in Dhoom Manikpur village in Dadri on Friday evening, police said.

No case has been registered against the truck driver so far. (Photo for representation)

According to police, the three were among the eight students from Navodaya Vidyalaya who were returning to their Dadri school after a handball match in Sambhal.

“The children were coming back around 7:30pm to 8pm. It was drizzling, and after the bus dropped them near a bridge close to the school, they were walking the rest of the way when a truck came from behind, possibly skidded, and hit them,” said Amit Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur.

Kumar added that one child succumbed to a head injury during treatment, while two others sustained injuries.

One of the injured suffered a hand fracture and was referred to the district hospital. Another child sustained minor injuries to the leg and was discharged after first aid. The remaining children were unharmed, police said.

 
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