CM launches 300-bed hosp in Gr Noida West

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the KDSG Super Speciality Hospital in Greater Noida West, aimed at strengthening healthcare access for residents of Gautam Budh Nagar and neighbouring districts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The 300-bed tertiary care hospital in Sector 10 of Greater Noida West is a multi-speciality healthcare facility equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment infrastructure. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The 300-bed tertiary care hospital in Sector 10 of Greater Noida West is a multi-speciality healthcare facility equipped with advanced diagnostic and treatment infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering, CM Adityanath praised former cricketer Kapil Dev for contributing to public welfare through healthcare after his cricketing career. “Kapil Dev, who led India to its first cricket World Cup victory, has now stepped into the field of service through healthcare. I congratulate him and the entire team for establishing this super speciality hospital,” the CM said.

Emphasising the importance of medical infrastructure, the chief minister said governments alone cannot meet the growing demand for quality healthcare without participation from the private sector.

“Every citizen in a developed nation should have access to quality healthcare. Governments must ensure this, but private sector participation is equally important,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Kapil Dev said the hospital was established to make patient-centered healthcare accessible in the rapidly growing region. “Good healthcare must be ethical, accessible and completely patient-focused. Greater Noida needed an institution built on these values and we are proud to have established it,” he said.

According to officials, the hospital will offer services in cardiology and cardiac sciences, oncology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopaedics and joint replacement, gastroenterology, critical care medicine, pulmonology, nephrology and paediatrics, among other specialities. The facility includes modular operation theatres, multi-speciality intensive care units, a catheterisation laboratory, emergency and trauma care units, and advanced diagnostic services including radiology, pathology and nuclear medicine.

CM Adityanath also highlighted the role of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in expanding access to treatment for economically weaker sections. He said over 60 crore people across the country are covered under the scheme, while more than 5.6 crore “golden cards” have been issued in Uttar Pradesh, allowing eligible beneficiaries to avail treatment of up to ₹5 lakh annually at empanelled government and private hospitals.

The CM added that patients not covered under the scheme can seek assistance through the Chief Minister Relief Fund, noting that around ₹1,300 crore was provided from the fund in the past year to support treatment of patients across hospitals in the state.

Union minister and Gautam Budh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, UP minister Brijesh Singh, MLAs Tejpal Nagar and Dhirendra Singh, and healthcare entrepreneur Ajeenkya DY Patil were among those present at the inauguration.

He further said that improved healthcare infrastructure and greater participation of private institutions would create healthy competition in the sector and encourage hospitals to provide “correct, affordable and reliable” treatment to patients. “A patient approaches a doctor with trust. Healthcare must be honest, affordable and trustworthy,” he said.

He also said that expansion of healthcare facilities would generate employment. Officials associated with the project said the hospital is expected to create around 1,000 direct and indirect jobs, including doctors, nursing staff, technicians and support staff.

The hospital will be operated by Ajeenkya D Y Patil Healthcare (ADYPH), which is responsible for managing clinical services and hospital operations.

Gautam Budh Nagar district administration officials said the facility would help address the growing demand for advanced healthcare services in the fast-expanding Greater Noida West region. “The area has witnessed rapid population growth over the past decade. The addition of a tertiary care hospital will significantly improve access to specialised medical treatment for residents of Greater Noida and nearby districts,” district magistrate Medha Roopam said.