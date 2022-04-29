Complaint filed against Noida authority for alleged irregularities in plot allotment

A farmer has filed a complaint against the Noida authority for allotting two residential plots to persons who are allegedly not eligible for the same. Last year, the authority allotted two residential plots, each measuring 162 square metres in Sector 151.

After a delay of more than nine years, the Noida authority on February 14, 2021, had allotted developed residential plots to 644 eligible farmers whose land was acquired for urbanisation prior to the year 1997. The authority allotted these plots through a lucky draw under a scheme launched in July 2011, officials said. But the implementation of the scheme got delayed due to disputes between farmers and the Noida authority over eligibility criteria. Now, another farmer has alleged irregularities in the allotment process.

“We have been continuously bringing up the anomaly since February 14, 2021 before the authority but they are not probing the matter. Two plots have been allotted in Sector 151 to Harola village residents, whose families already got residential plots in Sector 50 in a different 1996 scheme. According to the rules, if a farmer gets a plot under a scheme, then he cannot get another plot in a different scheme. It means the authority has allotted two plots in sheer violation of the rules,” alleged Vijendra Sharma, a farmer from Harola.

Sharma said the authority is yet to take cognisance of his complaint.

Meanwhile, the Kisan Ekta Sangh, a farmers’ group, alleged that there are many such instances where residential plots have been allotted to ineligible applicants, who already got plots under earlier schemes.

“We have gone through the names of the 644 applicants, who got the plots under the 2011 scheme for which the allotment process took place on February 14, 2021. We found out that many plots were allotted to ineligible farmers. We demand a detailed probe and the authority must cancel the allotments so that eligible farmers can get the plots. If the Noida authority does not probe the matter and give us justice, we will resort to protests,” said Rajendra Chauhan, a Kisan Ekta Sangh leader.

The Noida authority said that they will probe into the issue and act if they find irregularities in the scheme.

“We received some complaints earlier as well and addressed them after a thorough probe. We will look into the matter and do the needful in accordance with the guidelines,” said Praveen Kumar Mishra, additional chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

