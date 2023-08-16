Groundwater level on decline in four Ghaziabad blocks

The groundwater levels in four blocks of Ghaziabad district have exhibited a concerning decline, officials aware of the situation said, adding that these blocks include Ghaziabad City, Rajapur, Loni and Bhojpur.

According to the statistics provided by the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department officials, in the Bhojpur block, the groundwater level has dropped from 13.89 meters below ground level (mbgl) during the post-monsoon period of 2019 to 13.92mbgl in the corresponding period of 2022.

Meanwhile, Rajapur block stands as the worst hit with around 8mbgl drop.

In Loni, the groundwater level fell from 20.94mbgl to 24.16mbgl, and in Rajapur, the level plummeted from 19.82mbgl to 28.76mbgl during the same period.

However, in the Muradnagar block the groundwater situation has seen an improvement during the post-monsoon period of 2022 when compared to previous years.

The groundwater levels here have shown improvement, rising from 5.84mbgl in the post-monsoon period of 2019 to 4.59mbgl in 2022.

The 2022 groundwater assessment report released by the Uttar Pradesh groundwater department last year categorises the four blocks of Loni, Razapur, Bhojpur and Ghaziabad City as “over exploited”, and the Muradnagar block as “semi critical”.

“Over-exploited” units indicate areas where groundwater extraction exceeds the annual replenishable groundwater recharge. In these areas, groundwater extraction is more than 100%.

The “semi-critical” units are those where the groundwater extraction is between 70% and 90%.

Vikrant Sharma, a city-based environmentalist, said, “Uncontrolled expansion of unauthorized colonies and rampant extraction of groundwater in these regions are significant contributors. This rampant extraction is often facilitated by unchecked usage of submersible pumps, further aggravating the issue. Furthermore, the inadequate implementation of rainwater harvesting units, or their non-functional status, compounds the problem.”

He added that the root cause of this predicament is the neglect of water bodies, which play a pivotal role in recharging groundwater.

“The gradual decline in these resources exacerbates the crisis. Additionally, the lack of stringent enforcement against illegal groundwater extraction and the absence of comprehensive hydrological studies further contribute to the dire situation,” Akash Vashishtha, another city-based environmental and lawyer said.

The larger picture reveals that even the Ghaziabad city block, encompassing the city area, has not been immune to this phenomenon.

The average groundwater level has declined from 28.96mbgl in the post-monsoon period of 2020 to 29.93mbgl in 2022.

Among these, the areas of Vijay Nagar shows a decline of 4.10 mbgl while there is decline of 4.28mbgl near the CBI Academy (opposite Shastri Nagar) during the same period.

The other areas of Sahibabad, Jhandapur, Prahladgarhi (near Vasundhara), Makanpur (Indirapuram) and Vaishali have also recorded a decline of 2.26mbgl, 1.01mbgl, 2.37mbgl, 2.93 and 2.14mbgl, respectively, during the same period.

The officials said that a study of groundwater resources is being taken up for Bhojpur block this year.

“While the study will be taken up for Loni block next year by the remote sensing agency, Lucknow. We are in the process of installing rainwater harvesting units at government buildings and also in schools with the help of CSR funds. The rejuvenation of about 150 ‘Amrit Sarovars’ (ponds) will also be completed soon. We have also told the officials of the development agencies to enforce installation of RWH units in plots over 300 square metres,” said Hari Om, executive engineer of UP minor irrigation and nodal officer for district groundwater council.

