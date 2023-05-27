Construction work on Delhi-Mumbai expressway linked to Jewar airport begins

The construction work on a 31-km link road stretch connecting Jewar airport with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway commenced on Thursday, following the inauguration of this significant project by Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar, officials said.

Officials have announced that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will construct an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway at the 30th km point, where the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will intersect . (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has obtained 66.73 hectares of land for the link road project, which will facilitate seamless connectivity from Jewar airport to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Haryana areas via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The administration has disbursed compensation of ₹260 crore to farmers for the acquisition of the 66.73 hectares of land required for this project.

“We have handed over the necessary land for the project to ensure its timely completion. Our aim is to provide multimodal connectivity from Jewar to nearby important locations,” said Verma.

The administration has transferred land in various villages, including Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Ballnagar, and Amarpur. The construction work began in Dayanatpur village, where land is being acquired for the airport project. Officials have announced that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will construct an interchange on the Yamuna Expressway at the 30th km point, where the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will intersect with the Yamuna Expressway (YEIDA).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NHAI will allocate ₹150 crore towards the construction of this interchange, and the administration will provide 19 hectares of land for the interchange project. Additionally, to directly connect the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with Jewar airport, a 700-meter-long elevated road will be built from the Yamuna Expressway to the airport site, as per officials. The interchange to the airport boundary wall will require 4.42 acres of land and a budget of ₹25 crore.

“With this additional 31km link road, commuters traveling from Jewar to Delhi’s IGI or Haryana cities will save a considerable amount of time. It will also reduce travel time to other destinations in this region. For instance, commuters traveling to Jaipur or Haryana can conveniently use the Yamuna Expressway,” said an official from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 31-km link road will connect Jewar airport with Ballabhgarh in Haryana, where the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passes through. In 2019, Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, directed the NHAI to explore options for connecting Jewar with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway at Ballabhgarh. The objective was to establish an additional link between the new airport and the rest of the Delhi-NCR, according to NHAI officials.

Jewar to Ballabhgarh link road will be ready within a year from the day work begins at the site, said NHAI as the airport project will become operational by September end, 2024. This Link is crucial because passengers travelling from IGI in Delhi or Jewar will not have to depend only on Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway only, said YEIDA officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON