Waste-to-energy plant project: Corporation readies for boundary-wall work at Galand

The construction of a boundary wall for the waste-to-energy plant in Galand, Hapur district, is expected to commence in the first week of June, according to officials. The Galand plant will have a daily solid waste processing capacity of 2300 metric tonnes and generate around 40 megawatts of electricity. (Sakib Ali/ HT Photo)

In 2019, the Uttar Pradesh government awarded the project to a Netherlands-based company, but construction has not yet commenced in Galand. Local villagers in Galand have opposed the plant, previously disrupting the construction of the boundary wall, as they believe it will create unhygienic conditions in the area.

In November 2021, farmers and residents from around 20-25 villages held a panchayat in Galand village and unanimously decided not to allow solid waste from Ghaziabad to be dumped in their area.

Nitin Gaur, the municipal commissioner, said, “I personally met with villagers in Galand to address their concerns.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Khori, a resident of Galand, said, “The officials came here for a meeting, but they only presented their views. Our views were not considered. The villagers are discussing the issue and may resort to a Dharna and protest again if our concerns are not taken into account.”

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation officials said that they have been informed by Hapur authorities that the police force will be provided for the project, with a tentative start date of June 3, to ensure law & order situation at the project site.

“We raised the requirement for police personnel with state officials in May. Now, Hapur authorities have informed us that the force will be available on June 3, allowing us to proceed with the construction of the boundary wall for the project. We have all the necessary resources, manpower, and pre-cast segments required for the construction,” said Nitin Gaur.

Mukesh Chandra Mishra, additional SP of Hapur, did not confirm the availability date for the police force or whether the demand for it has been approved. He said, “The force will be made available when the corporation begins its work.”

The proposed plant in Galand will cover an area of approximately 44.26 acres and aims to address the solid waste issues of the corporation, as well as Hapur, Khoda, Loni, and Dasna. It will have a daily solid waste processing capacity of 2300 metric tonnes and generate around 40 megawatts of electricity. The estimated project cost is between ₹1500-1800 crore.

The officials said that the plant can become operational within 18 months, but they are developing a catch-up plan to reduce the construction time to 15 months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON