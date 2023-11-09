Cop injured as speeding bus hits his motorbike in Greater Noida

A 50-year-old assistant sub-inspector of police sustained injuries after a speeding bus hit his motorcycle from behind in the Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday night, said police.

In the second similar incident, a 23-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding car hit her while she was waiting for public transport on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video of the incident was also circulated on social media, in which passersby could be purportedly seen helping the injured policeman.

Surajpur, station house officer, Avadesh Pratap said, “Satyendra Gautam, a resident of Alpha-2 in Greater Noida, is posted as an assistant sub-inspector in the Police Lines, Gautam Budh Nagar.”

“On Wednesday around 7.30pm, when he was returning home from work, when a speeding bus, attached to a private company, hit his motorcycle from behind.” said Pratap, adding that Gautam sustained injuries to his right leg.

The SHO said, “As soon as police were informed, a team of Surajpur police reached the spot and rushed the ASI to a nearby hospital, from where he was discharged after preliminary medical treatment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the second similar incident, a 23-year-old woman sustained severe injuries after a speeding car hit her while she was waiting for public transport on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday.

Sector 39, station house officer, Jitendra Kumar said, “Complainant Ankit Sharma, a resident of Gamma-1 in Greater Noida, said on Tuesday around 3.40pm, his wife Arti Sharma, who works with a private firm, was waiting for public transport near Hazipur underpass in Sector 98, when a speeding car headed towards Greater Noida hit her.”

Kumar said, “The woman sustained multiple injuries and the errant car driver was nabbed by passersby. A case under section 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC was registered against the car driver on Wednesday and further investigations is underway.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON