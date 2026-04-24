Couple found dead inside locked room in Gr Noida, cops suspect murder-suicide

Noida

No case has been registered, police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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A couple was found dead at their rented accommodation in Tugalpur village of Greater Noida on Wednesday, with police suspecting the man killed the woman and then died by suicide, officers aware of the investigation said on Thursday.

Police said the man, 27, rented the accommodation around eight months ago, and the woman, 24, whom he introduced to the landlord as his wife, moved in around five months ago. However, their family members said they were unaware of their relationship and police said they were in a live-in relationship.

They both moved here from Deoria, officers said. “Around 6pm on Wednesday, we were alerted by their neighbours on emergency helpline number 112 that a foul smell was coming out of their locked room,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity. When we broke open the door, the man was found hanging, while the woman was lying dead on the floor. A scarf was found tied around the woman’s neck.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sarvesh Singh, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the man strangulated the woman using the scarf and then died by suicide.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sarvesh Singh, station house officer, Knowledge Park police station, said, “Prima facie, it appears that the man strangulated the woman using the scarf and then died by suicide.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the couple’s premises were on the third floor and the owner lived on the first floor. None of the neighbours had seen the couple for the past two days, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the couple’s premises were on the third floor and the owner lived on the first floor. None of the neighbours had seen the couple for the past two days, officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the post-mortem examination of the man’s body was conducted in the presence of their family members on Thursday. The family members of the woman are yet to be contacted, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the post-mortem examination of the man’s body was conducted in the presence of their family members on Thursday. The family members of the woman are yet to be contacted, they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The senior officer cited above said, “The man’s family members refused to identify the woman. According to them, they were unaware about their relationship. We also found that the woman was employed in the housekeeping department of a private hospital in Greater Noida and left her job on March 6. The man’s work profile is yet to be ascertained.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The senior officer cited above said, “The man’s family members refused to identify the woman. According to them, they were unaware about their relationship. We also found that the woman was employed in the housekeeping department of a private hospital in Greater Noida and left her job on March 6. The man’s work profile is yet to be ascertained.” {{/usCountry}}

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Police said efforts are underway to identify the family members of the woman and her body has been kept at the mortuary. No case has been registered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Singh ...Read More Arun Singh covers crime, traffic, court and the transport department for Hindustan Times in Noida. He has a strong interest in developing in-depth stories that engage readers. Previously, he covered crime, traffic, infrastructure and soft beats for The Times of India in Bhopal for nearly five years. His reports are known for including details often missed by other publications. Read Less

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