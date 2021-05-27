Covid vaccination camps start in residential areas in Noida

Noida: Cherry County in Greater Noida West on Wednesday became the first residential society in Gautam Budh Nagar to start vaccinating residents on-campus.

“Nearly 800 residents registered for the camp over Co-Win. We also had 250 society staff register themselves, while some residents also got their domestic helps to sign up,” said Gyaan Singh, a society resident.

The camp was organised by Fortis Hospital, Noida.

The camp started at 9.30am and went on till 6pm, in which nearly 400 people under the 18-45 years age group were inoculated with their first dose of Covishield. The rest will be vaccinated on Thursday, said the residents. Each beneficiary had to pay ₹1,050 for the shot and service. No adverse reaction was reported on Wednesday, they said.

The health care staff, equipment and an ambulance were provided by the hospital.

Such a camp has come as a relief for residents who found scheduling appointments over Co-Win difficult.

“We had been trying to associate with private hospitals for a while to organise such camps. Other societies will host them soon as well,” said Abhishek Kumar, president, Noida Extension Flat Owners Welfare Association.

Office bearers of residential bodies said that the idea has been popular with the public.

“In less than a day, 250 residents registered and paid for the vaccination camp to be held tomorrow in our sector. Other sectors are also starting these drives in collaboration with private hospitals, making it easy for people to get themselves inoculated. Domestic helps, cooks, and guards are also being registered,” said KK Jain, president, Sector 34 RWA.

Fortis Hospital’s zonal director Hardeep Singh said, “Fortis Noida is holding camps in Cherry County, Cleo County, Supertech Cape Town, Jaypee Greens, Mahagun Moderne, Aravali Apartments, Mahagun Maywoods, Gaur Atulyam, and Gaur City this month and the first week of June. People will be vaccinated with Covishield. Presently, we are planning to vaccinate about 700 people daily through this drive itself and we are aiming to vaccinate more and more people in the coming days.”