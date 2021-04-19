Home / Cities / Noida News / Covid-19: Night curfew extended till April 30 in Noida
Covid-19: Night curfew extended till April 30 in Noida

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted besides central and state government officials and medical staff.
Police personnel screening commuters at Delhi-Noida entry gate in Sector 14A during weekend curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The administration on Monday extended the night curfew in Noida and Greater Noida till April 30 in a bid to check the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in a order, "The curfew which was earlier imposed till April 17 will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am till April 30 across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida."

According to the order, the restrictions imposed in the past during the night curfew will remain in force.

The movement of essential goods or commodities and medical and other essential services shall be exempted besides central and state government officials and medical staff.

Pregnant women and those in need of medical help are also exempted, according to the order.

Travellers going to airport, railway station and bus stand will be allowed movement during night time if they show valid travel tickets, according to the order.

Print and electronic media personnel are also exempted.

People violating the order will be punished under rules of the Disaster Management Act 2005, the administration warned.

Gautam Buddh Nagar is one of the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh with nearly 31,000 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, besides 106 deaths linked to the pandemic, according to official figures updated till Monday.

