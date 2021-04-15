Covid-19 patient dies by suicide in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A 52-year-old woman allegedly set herself on fire and ended her life in Badalpur on Thursday morning. The woman had tested positive for the coronavirus disease four days ago and was under home quarantine.

Elamaran G, addl deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said, “The woman lived with her family in Raj Enclave. She had complained of fever and cough and her Covid-19 report returned positive on April 11.”

Dinesh Kumar, SHO Badalpur police station, said that on Thursday the other family members were woken up from screams. He said the woman had broken quarantine and set herself on fire. “They said they tried to douse the fire. However, the woman was critically injured and died,” he said.

The woman’s husband informed police. “We have sent the body for cremation as per the covid protocol. The victim’s family members are Covid negative. They have been advised to follow the guidelines,” Kumar said. He said the police have not received any complaint in this regard.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).