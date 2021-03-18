Covid-19: Prohibitory orders in Noida to prevent large gatherings

Noida: The police commissionerate in Gautam Budh Nagar has imposed Section 144 in the district till April 30 in the view of multiple upcoming festivals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissionerate had imposed Section 144 (which prohibits a gathering of over four persons without a permission) for the first time on February 15, 2020, and it was set to conclude on March 15, 2020, (during the festival and examination season). It was, however, extended with fresh unlock guidelines, and imposed till January 31, 2021, following bomb hoaxes, farmers’ movement and Republic Day in the city.

According to an order signed by Ashutosh Dwivedi, additional deputy commissioner of police (law and order), Section 144 has been imposed from March 17, 2021, to April 30, 2021, amid the surge in coronavirus cases ahead of festivals like Holi, Good Friday, Navratri, Ramzan among others during the next month.

According to a notice issued by the police department, “No one will be allowed to conduct protests, demonstrations, chakka jam, etc. without a permission from a competent authority. No one shall carry sticks, rods or weapons apart from authorised government officials, which won’t be allowed in public or private offices. Government provided gunners won’t be allowed to enter offices.”

Police officials are now urging people to refrain from sharing audios/videos that can cause unrest/public disturbance in the district; and celebratory firing and consumption of alcohol at public places are also banned.

“We have urged people to maintain social distance and wear masks in all crowded places like malls, parks, places of worship, restaurants among others in the view of Covid-19,” said Dwivedi.

People violating Section 144 will be booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant). A senior police official has said that people organising Holi parties or get-togethers in residential areas will have to take a prior permission from the same, otherwise action will be taken against them. Meanwhile, the police have ramped up patrolling across the district.