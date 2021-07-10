Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: Section 144 to remain in place in Noida till Aug 30

Speaking to Livehindustan, Shraddha Pandey, the additional deputy commissioner of police (Law and Order), said the order was issued not just in view of the pandemic but to also ensure that no anti-social elements disturb peace during these festivals.
Section 144 will remain in place in Noida till August 30 in view of upcoming religious festivals such as Shivratri, Bakra Eid, Rakshabandhan, Muharram etc, which authorities dear can lead to an increased spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Hindustan Times’ sister publication, Livehindustan reported on Saturday.

A strict inquiry will be ordered against those who are found violating the rules and they will be charged under section 188 (disobeying public order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Here are the list of restrictions which will be applicable till August 30

> In containment zones, only medical and essential services will be permitted. All other services will be restricted.

> Prior permission will have to be taken for organising any social, political, cultural, entertainment, sports and religious gatherings.

> No more than 50 people will be allowed to attend marriages.

> Malls, restaurants and hotels will operate five days a week from 7am to 9pm. Only 50 per cent occupancy is allowed.

> People will not be allowed to stand or sit and eat at sweet shops or fast food centres.

> Metro, bus services will function with 50 per cent seating capacity.

> Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

> People are not allowed to carry any kind of procession.

> In Auto rickshaws, only 2 people along with the driver will be allowed to travel. In e-rickshaws, only 3 people along with the driver will be allowed. While in four wheelers, no more than four people will be allowed.

