Covid-19 vaccination phase 2: Noida aims to inoculate 18,500 persons in five sessions

NOIDA:

The Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar district health department has registered 18,500 people for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive scheduled to begin on February 5 over five sessions.

Serum Institute of India’s Covishield would be administered to police and paramilitary personnel, and revenue officials.

The district chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said 10% of registered beneficiaries would get the vaccine in the first session on February 5.

“In the next three sessions on February 11, 12 and 18, 30% beneficiaries will be vaccinated daily. The fifth session on February 22 will be for those who missed the shots in phase 2,” he said.

For the first session, the district health department has set up 15 booths. “Around 125 people are scheduled to be inoculated at each booth. Unlike the first phase, in which a little over 65% of the 24,453 listed beneficiaries got the shot, this time, the health department will keep a close eye to ensure that it would not be the case. We verified beneficiaries from their departments, including the ministry of home affairs (reporting authority for paramilitary personnel in the district), police personnel and revenue officials of the district,” he said.

The first phase of vaccinations, that was only for health care workers, began on January 16 and had five sessions of which only one remain.

“We have set up 60 booths for sessions scheduled for Thursday and Friday when over 12,000 would get their shot,” said the CMO. “After the second phase is over, we will announce dates for the second dose for those who got their shot in the first phase.”

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said they had started a campaign to clear any questions over vaccine efficacy and side effects.

“We’re running the information campaign launched by the Centre to clear their apprehensions. Senior doctors and hospital staff who took their shot would motivate others. Officials will provide a genuine database of beneficiaries on the Co-WIN portal,” he said.

Co-Win is a government portal to register and track those who will and have got their vaccinations.