CP reviews traffic issues in Greater Noida: ‘focus on lane management, penalise rule-breakers’

Noida Gautam Budh Nagar police commissioner (CP) Laxmi Singh visited Pari Chowk and Jagat Farm on Monday night to review the traffic situation in these areas, which experience among the heaviest traffic flow in Greater Noida.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officers said a route map will be prepared in coordination with the Greater Noida authority so that separate routes can be identified for heavy and light motor vehicles and mixing can be avoided. “Greater Noida has a lot of industries. Trucks and other heavy vehicles travel here regularly, and often also park along roads. We will identify spaces for these and also identify routes for heavy vehicles,” said Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) on Tuesday.

He said the CP has instructed his department to focus on lane management on roads with a lot of traffic and congestion.

“Lane management helps reduce congestion as well as mishaps. We have implemented lane management along the DND route. We have also started penalising people for not following lane driving norms and frequently changing lanes, which leads to accidents,” Saha said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, the newly appointed CP visited the site of a robbery near Chilla border and on Tuesday morning, she visited a spot in sector 96 where a woman scooterist was killed after being hit by a vehicle. The CP has also directed officials to take strict action against all speeding vehicles in the district.

The traffic police observed the traffic awareness month in November. The department issued 39,765 e-challans during November, making an average of 1,325 challans daily. So far this year, the traffic police has generated 526,109 e-challans from January till November and collected ₹2,87,65,900 in fines.