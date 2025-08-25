Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Dalit man beaten to death for inter-caste marriage in Madhya Pradesh village

Police said a murder case has been registered against 12 people, including the woman’s relatives, after the Dalit man, Om Prakash Batham, died on Sunday.

BHOPAL: A 25-year-old Dalit man, who had to leave after marrying outside his caste in Gwalior district’s Harsi village, was beaten to death by his wife’s family and others soon after he returned to the village on August 19, police said.

Police said a murder case has been registered against 12 people, including the woman’s relatives, after the Dalit man, Om Prakash Batham, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Police said Om Prakash Batham had married Shivani Jha in January this year against the wishes of her family. Subsequently, the Harsi panchayat had imposed a 51,000 fine on Batham for the inter-caste marriage and ordered villagers to boycott the family.

It is unclear whether Om Prakash Batham paid the penalty at the direction of the panchayat. But the couple had to leave the village.

Ajay Sikarwar, police station in-charge, Belgada, said Om Prakash was attacked by his wife’s family soon after the couple returned to the village on August 19.

Shivani’s father Dwarka Jha is alleged to have led the assault and was on the run along with other suspects.

