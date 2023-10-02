Day after G Noida woman bludgeoned to death, her 24-year-old friend arrested

A day after a 23-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death with a brick in Greater Noida, a 24-year-old man who was her friend was arrested for the murder on Monday, said police officers, adding that the suspect was traced using the last call record from the deceased woman’s phone.

The police suspect that Pinky Singh’s marriage could be the cause of the fight between her and Sumit Kumar, which led him to kill her, but investigations are underway to determine the exact cause, said investigators. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The suspect was identified as Sumit Kumar. He was unemployed for the past two months, and the deceased woman, Pinky Singh, had been bearing his expenses,” said Suniti, deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida.

Pinky lived in a large house with 48 rooms in Habibpur village in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 neighbourhood with her mother, brother, sister, and sister’s daughter.The family occupied three rooms in the house and rented out the remaining 45 rooms.

On Sunday around 8.30am, the police were informed by one of Pinky’s family members that her body, with severe injury marks on her face and head, had been discovered at her home at 6.30am. During the investigation, it was discovered that Pinky was killed on Sunday early morning in a room in the house where no one usually slept, and her body was discovered there when one of her family members went there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pinky’s head and face were bludgeoned severely with a brick used as a gate stopper. The blood-soaked brick was also recovered from the scene, and it was suspected that her killer smashed her face repeatedly with it.

Pinky’s family rushed her to a nearby private hospital in Dadri, where she was pronounced dead. Police said by the time a team of investigators reached the spot, Pinky was already brought back from the hospital.

When the forensic team examined the scene, they found indications that Pinky attempted to defend herself and fight the suspect because the room was in disarray and bloodstains were found on the walls.

A murder case was registered at Ecotech-3 police station. The police had said that they were investigating Pinky’s family members and tenants. “There was only one entrance to the house, and the CCTV camera DVR located outside the home was seized,” DCP Suniti said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sumit had been in contact with Pinky before her death. Pinky and Sumit were friends for the past two years, and he frequently used to go to her home to meet her,” DCP Suniti added. Sumit lived in a rented room in Greater Noida’s Ecotech 3 neighbourhood, said investigators.

“On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, he went to meet Pinky at her home, and a fight broke out between them, after which he picked up a brick and repeatedly smashed her head and face in anger. He then fled the scene,” said DCP Suniti.

When the police zeroed in on Sumit using technical analysis and questioning Pinky’s family members and tenants, it was discovered that Sumit had vacated his rented house following the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We learned that Pinky’s marriage was fixed with someone else around two months ago, and Pinky was bearing Sumit’s expenses since he was unemployed,” the DCP said.

The police suspect that Pinky’s marriage could be the cause of the fight, but investigations are underway to determine the exact cause.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON