Day after Noida twin towers demolished, debris clean-up continues
Police personnel remained deployed on the road stretch in front of the now-demolished twin towers on Monday. The stretch has been barricaded for a fortnight now for security reasons.
A day after the 100-metre-tall illegal twin towers of Supertech in Noida's Sector 93A were reduced to dust in a ‘waterfall imposition' technique, cleaning up of debris was in full swing on Monday. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, who visited the demolition site, told news agency PTI that nearly 500 workers, 100 water tankers and 22 anti-smog guns were deployed for the cleaning purpose.
Not just debris, areas inside and outside the nearby housing societies of ATS Village and Emerald Court, were also cleaned, she added.
“Six sweeping machines have been installed around the now-demolished twin towers area to complete the cleaning work inside and outside ATS Village and Emerald Court societies at the earliest and mitigate dust-related issues,” Maheshwari said.
Another contributing element in the cleaning process was the much-awaited rain in the NCR that brought quick respite from dust and smoke that remains a concern for those residing around the now-razed to-the-ground twin towers site.
Maheshwari said authority officers have been instructed from extensive cleaning of Court and ATS. While residents of Court have sought one more day to complete the cleaning - which has been accepted as well, ATS will require a week.
The twin towers that were taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar were demolished after a Supreme Court order. This was the biggest controlled explosion in India's history, and ended an almost decade-long legal battle, led mostly by senior citizens.
Although the demolition was a success, a few damages were reported following the controlled explosion. Officials confirmed a crack of 10 metres on the compound wall of ATS. Furthermore, windowpanes of several flats in both Court and ATS were crushed during the demolition.
However, in a major relief, a gas pipeline that ran through the demolition site remained intact and without any damage.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana's Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division.
Ludhiana’s road mishaps fatality rate races past 77%-mark, fifth-highest in country
The city has earned the dubious distinction of being ranked among the top positions in terms of fatalities reported in road accidents in 2021 — ranking fifth in the country with a fatality rate of 77.2%, according to the latest data released by National Crime Record Bureau Rajkot in Gujarat topped the list with a 92.9% fatality rate, followed by Faridabad, Haryana, in second place with 90.9%. The figure for 2019 stood at 69.39%.
