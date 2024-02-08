 De-addiction centre comes up at Noida district hospital - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Noida / De-addiction centre comes up at Noida district hospital

De-addiction centre comes up at Noida district hospital

ByMaria Khan, Noida
Feb 09, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The dedicated facility will focus on regular counselling of patients while creating awareness about the ill-effects of substance abuse

The district hospital in Sector 39 in Noida on Thursday launched a dedicated de-addiction centre for treating those addicted to drugs, alcohol and other substances.

De-addiction centre comes up at Noida district hospital
De-addiction centre comes up at Noida district hospital

Equipped with all essentials and medicines to fight drug abuse, the dedicated facility will focus on regular counselling of patients while creating awareness about the ill-effects of substance abuse and alcoholism, said hospital officials.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The move comes after the state government had announced in 2023 that a dedicated addiction treatment facility will be established in all government medical colleges, with an aim to make Uttar Pradesh “drug-free”.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital, Dr Renu Agarwal said, “De-addiction centre has been started at the district hospital and the facility will be treating patients who are exposed to various types of addictions such as tobacco, drugs, and alcohol, among others. The centre has been thrown open to patients and it will educate people about the harmful effects of drug abuse while also focusing on providing motivation counselling, de-addiction treatment and aftercare.”

“Aside from treating patients with substance abuse disorders, we will also provide treatment to those facing behavioural issues. The facility will also provide psychological diagnosis along with medication,” said Agarwal.

Health department officials said two doctors have been deputed at the facility for treating patients and the services will be given free of cost. “As of now, we have two doctors/counsellors at the facility who will remain available to the patients during the routine hospital timings. All the services including diagnosis and medication will be provided for free,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On