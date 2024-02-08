The district hospital in Sector 39 in Noida on Thursday launched a dedicated de-addiction centre for treating those addicted to drugs, alcohol and other substances. De-addiction centre comes up at Noida district hospital

Equipped with all essentials and medicines to fight drug abuse, the dedicated facility will focus on regular counselling of patients while creating awareness about the ill-effects of substance abuse and alcoholism, said hospital officials.

The move comes after the state government had announced in 2023 that a dedicated addiction treatment facility will be established in all government medical colleges, with an aim to make Uttar Pradesh “drug-free”.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS), Noida district hospital, Dr Renu Agarwal said, “De-addiction centre has been started at the district hospital and the facility will be treating patients who are exposed to various types of addictions such as tobacco, drugs, and alcohol, among others. The centre has been thrown open to patients and it will educate people about the harmful effects of drug abuse while also focusing on providing motivation counselling, de-addiction treatment and aftercare.”

“Aside from treating patients with substance abuse disorders, we will also provide treatment to those facing behavioural issues. The facility will also provide psychological diagnosis along with medication,” said Agarwal.

Health department officials said two doctors have been deputed at the facility for treating patients and the services will be given free of cost. “As of now, we have two doctors/counsellors at the facility who will remain available to the patients during the routine hospital timings. All the services including diagnosis and medication will be provided for free,” she said.