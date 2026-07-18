Death outside police post: 2 cops sent to police lines over ‘laxity’

Ghaziabad: Days after a 22-year-old man bled to death outside an all-women police outpost in Sanjay Nagar, two police personnel were removed from active duties and sent to police lines for alleged laxity in performing their duty, officials said on Friday.

Purported videos of the incident circulated widely on social media on Tuesday. (Shutterstock)

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According to police, the incident occurred on July 12when 22-year-old Raj Kumar, a resident of Guldhar, arrived at the outpost to file a complaint. Police said Kumar had a dispute with an auto driver over fare, and the driver allegedly drove Kumar to the Pink Booth, an all-women-managed outpost created exclusively for women.

Police said that when the personnel at the outpost did not address Kumar’s complaint, he punched through the booth’s glass door, injured himself, and started bleeding profusely. Later, an ambulance arrived and took him to the Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital, where he died during treatment.

“An inquiry was ordered after videos of the incident went viral online, showing the man lying in a pool of blood outside the booth while police personnel and passersby watched on. According to the inquiry report, a woman head constable and a trainee woman constable were removed from active duties and sent to the police lines. They should have helped the injured man. The two will face an inquiry and further action,” ACP (Kavi Nagar) Siddharth Gautam told HT on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking to HT earlier on Wednesday, Dr Sanjay Gupta, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital, said: “The injured man was brought to the hospital at 3.26pm by an ambulance. Police personnel from the Madhuban Bapudham police station were also accompanying him. He had two to three severe injuries on his hand and was still bleeding. He had suffered a lot of excessive bleeding before he was brought to the hospital.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking to HT earlier on Wednesday, Dr Sanjay Gupta, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital, said: “The injured man was brought to the hospital at 3.26pm by an ambulance. Police personnel from the Madhuban Bapudham police station were also accompanying him. He had two to three severe injuries on his hand and was still bleeding. He had suffered a lot of excessive bleeding before he was brought to the hospital.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The doctors tried to stop the bleeding, but he succumbed around 4.20pm. Those were deep cuts on his hand,” the CMS added.

Purported videos of the incident circulated widely on social media on Tuesday.

HT, however, could not independently verify their authenticity.

“The auto driver and a co-passenger were called for questioning in the case, and they were allowed to leave. An investigation is underway, and an FIR has been registered based on a complaint by Kumar’s mother,” the ACP added.

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The case was filed under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at the Madhuban Bapudham police station on Tuesday.