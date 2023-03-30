Decomposed body of man found in Sector 5, Noida

A partially decomposed body of a 30-year-old man was recovered from a drain in Sector 5 on Wednesday morning, police said. Police did not find any injury marks on the man’s body which, investigators said.

Preliminary investigation found that the man died about five days ago. While the exact cause of death was yet to ascertained, police suspect that the man was drunk and died after falling into the drain, located opposite a liquor shop.

Police have also not found any injury marks on the body which could indictate foul play, they said.

The body was spotted by a passerby early on Wednesday morning. The deceased was later identified as Sunil Rishi, a native of Katihar district in Bihar.

“Police received the information at around 6 am. A police team reached the spot and pulled out the body from the drain. The body was decomposing and it seems that the man had died at least five days ago. The body was sent for a postmortem examination and forensic experts have collected samples from the spot,” said Dhruv Bhushan Dubey, in-charge of phase 1 police station.

“Prima facie it appears that the man has died after falling into the drain as we didn’t find any injury marks on the body. The body was identified with the help of his sister and nephew,” Dubey stated.

Rishi worked as a daily wage labourer, and resided at Harola village in Sector 5.

No complaint was registered in the matter. “We have not received any complaint in this regard and the body will be handed over to the family after legal proceedings,” said Dubey.

This comes 15 days after body parts of a woman were found in a drain in Sector 8, barely two kilometres away from Wednesday’s incident.While police were yet to make a breakthrough into the case, they did not say if the two incidents were related. “Police reams are working on the March 15 case,” Shakti Avasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said.

